HDFC Bank share price falls ahead of Q2 results today; here’s what to expect
HDFC Bank’s net profit in Q2FY24 is expected to grow along with the net interest income (NII). However, the lender is expected to be hurt by sharp margin contraction post the merger.
HDFC Bank share price traded lower on Monday ahead of the announcement of September quarter results. HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in the country, is set to announce its earnings for the second quarter of FY24 today, 16 October, 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started