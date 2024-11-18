HDFC Bank share price rises as lender appoints Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan as Independent Director for three years

  • Stock in focus today: HDFC Bank announces the appointment of Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan as an Independent Director, driving investor optimism. The bank’s share price opened in the green.

Shivangini
Updated18 Nov 2024, 10:42 AM IST
HDFC Bank share price in green as lender appoints Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan as Independent Director for three-year term
HDFC Bank share price in green as lender appoints Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan as Independent Director for three-year term(Pixabay)

Stock market today: India's biggest private lender, HDFC Bank, appointed Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan as an Additional (Independent) Director on its Board for a three-year term. The appointment, approved during the bank’s Board meeting on Monday, November 18 is set to strengthen the bank's leadership with Keshavan’s extensive global experience in finance and technology.

Keshavan, currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Voya Financial Inc., brings over 30 years of expertise in areas such as digital transformation, cybersecurity, and risk management. His career spans key leadership roles in renowned organisations, including Regions Financial Corp and Fidelity Investments.

Also Read | M-cap of top 10 firms: Eight companies lose ₹1.65 lakh crore, only 2 see gains

Following the announcement, there was an increase in HDFC Bank’s share price. The stock climbed from 1,692.75 on November 14 to 1,718.90 on November 18, reflecting market optimism about the bank's strategic moves and leadership strengthening.

HDFC Bank share price was trading in the green, up 1.32 per cent at 1,715.10 around 10:17 am on NSE today. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 13,10,839.69 crore. HDFC Bank stock price last hits its 52-week high of 1,794, on July 3, 2024. The stock was among the top gainers on the benchmark indices today.

Highlighting the importance of the appointment, HDFC Bank stated that Keshavan’s background aligns with its vision of leveraging technology and innovation to enhance banking services. He is not linked to any other director or key managerial personnel of the bank, ensuring independent oversight.

Keshavan’s appointment will be placed before the shareholders for their approval. The bank confirmed that he meets all regulatory requirements and is not barred by any authority.

Also Read | Tata Electronics to buy 60% stake in Pegatron’s iPhone plant: Report
Also Read | Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

About Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan

Keshavan’s career is marked by significant achievements, including leading digital and operational transformations at Voya Financial. He has also played critical roles in driving mergers, optimising costs, and enhancing customer experiences in previous organizations.

The addition of Keshavan to HDFC Bank’s Board underscores its commitment to robust corporate governance and strategic innovation. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHDFC Bank share price rises as lender appoints Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan as Independent Director for three years

