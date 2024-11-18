HDFC Bank share price rises as lender appoints Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan as Independent Director for three years

Stock market today: India's biggest private lender, HDFC Bank, appointed Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan as an Additional (Independent) Director on its Board for a three-year term. The appointment, approved during the bank’s Board meeting on Monday, November 18 is set to strengthen the bank's leadership with Keshavan’s extensive global experience in finance and technology.

Keshavan, currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Voya Financial Inc., brings over 30 years of expertise in areas such as digital transformation, cybersecurity, and risk management. His career spans key leadership roles in renowned organisations, including Regions Financial Corp and Fidelity Investments.

Following the announcement, there was an increase in HDFC Bank’s share price. The stock climbed from ₹1,692.75 on November 14 to ₹1,718.90 on November 18, reflecting market optimism about the bank's strategic moves and leadership strengthening.

HDFC Bank share price was trading in the green, up 1.32 per cent at ₹1,715.10 around 10:17 am on NSE today. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹13,10,839.69 crore. HDFC Bank stock price last hits its 52-week high of ₹1,794, on July 3, 2024. The stock was among the top gainers on the benchmark indices today.

Highlighting the importance of the appointment, HDFC Bank stated that Keshavan’s background aligns with its vision of leveraging technology and innovation to enhance banking services. He is not linked to any other director or key managerial personnel of the bank, ensuring independent oversight.

Keshavan’s appointment will be placed before the shareholders for their approval. The bank confirmed that he meets all regulatory requirements and is not barred by any authority.

About Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan Keshavan’s career is marked by significant achievements, including leading digital and operational transformations at Voya Financial. He has also played critical roles in driving mergers, optimising costs, and enhancing customer experiences in previous organizations.

The addition of Keshavan to HDFC Bank’s Board underscores its commitment to robust corporate governance and strategic innovation.