HDFC Bank share price jumps over 6% in 3 days | Experts see 15% more upside, check target price

HDFC Bank shares witnessed an extended buying for the third straight session during Tuesday's dealings. HDFC Bank share price today opened upside at ₹722.40 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹730.75 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, logging an intraday rise of more than 2.50%. The stock has been rising for the last three sessions and has surged over 6% in three days, rising from around ₹687 to ₹730.
According to market experts, HDFC Bank shares are rising amid reports of the CEO succession moving to the RBI, and the Central Bank of India is about to give its final nod. They believe the large-cap private lender may get its new CEO by the end of September 2026. They said that HDFC Bank shares look positive from both technical and fundamental perspectives and may soon reach ₹760.
Expecting HDFC Bank shares to further rise, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “The HDFC Bank shares are rising after the CEO succession plan moved to the RBI. There is news that HDFC Bank has sent two names as probables for the CEO job, and the Central Bank of India is expected to give its final nod soon. Market estimates that the new CEO of the HDFC Bank may take charge by the end of September 2026, putting the uncertainties at rest.”
Expecting the bull trend to continue, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “HDFC Bank shares are looking positive on the technical chart. The stock is facing a hurdle at ₹730. On breaking above this resistance on a decisive basis, we can expect the stock to touch ₹750 and ₹760 soon.”
The Prabhudas Lilladher expert advised HDFC Bank shareholders to hold the stock for the above-mentioned targets, maintaining a strict trailing stop Loss at ₹702.
Expecting a big upside in the HDFC Bank in the short to medium term, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities, said, “HDFC Bank is a portfolio stock. One can buy and hold the stock for at least three months. The large-cap stock may give at least 15% returns by the end of 2026.”
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