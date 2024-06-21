HDFC Bank share price looks set to snap a 7-day winning streak; is it time to buy more or book profit?
HDFC Bank share price declined over 1 per cent after seven consecutive sessions of gains on the NSE. The stock has gained 7 per cent in the last seven sessions but only 4 per cent in the last one year. Market benchmark Nifty 50 also dropped from a fresh record high.
After seven consecutive sessions of gains, shares of banking heavyweight HDFC Bank declined over a per cent in morning trade on the NSE on Friday, June 21. HDFC Bank share price opened with a mild gain of about 0.21 per cent at ₹1,672.85 against its previous close of ₹1,669.35 but soon fell about 1.5 per cent to the level of ₹1,644.85 on profit booking.
