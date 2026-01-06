HDFC Bank share price may open gap-down as ADR crashes over 6% after Q3FY26 business update

HDFC Bank’s share price may see a gap-down opening on Tuesday, January 6, after its ADR (American Depositary Receipts) crashed 6.33% overnight. ADR represents shares of a foreign company that are traded on US stock exchanges.

Falling for the second consecutive session, HDFC Bank ADR shares ended with a loss of 6.33% at $34.17 on January 5 after the company announced its Q3FY26 business updates.

Meanwhile, on the BSE, HDFC Bank's share price fell 2.35% to ₹977.70 on January 5.

HDFC Bank Q3FY26 business update In an exchange filing on January 5, India's largest private sector lender said its gross advances rose by 11.9% year-on-year (YoY) to approximately ₹28,445 billion as of December 31, 2025, from ₹25,426 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Its advances under management were approximately ₹29,460 billion as of December 31, 2025, rising 9.8% over ₹26,839 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Average deposits grew 12.2% YoY to ₹27,524 billion for Q3FY26 from ₹24,528 billion for the corresponding period.

The Bank’s average CASA deposits rose by 9.9% YoY to ₹8,984 billion for the quarter from ₹8,176 billion for the corresponding quarter.

Its average time deposits were ₹18,539 billion for the December 2025 quarter, up 13.4% over ₹16,352 billion for the corresponding December 2024 period.

The Bank’s period-end deposits were approximately ₹28,595 billion as of December 31, 2025, up 11.5% over ₹25,638 billion as of December 31, 2024.

HDFC Bank’s period-end CASA deposits rose by 10.1% YoY to ₹9,610 billion as of December 31, 2025, from ₹8,727 billion as of December 31, 2024.

HDFC Bank Q3FY26 results date HDFC Bank will disclose its Q3FY26 earnings on 17 January 2026. As per Systematix Research's estimates, HDFC Bank's Q3 profit after tax (PAT) may see a healthy 11.2% YoY growth, while operating profit may climb by 7.8% YoY. Net interest income (NII) may see a rise of 6.4% YoY.

For Q2FY26, HDFC Bank reported a 10% YoY growth in its consolidated profit after tax rose to ₹19,610.67 crore. NII grew 4.8% to ₹31,551.5 crore.

HDFC Bank share price trend Over the last one year, HDFC Bank shares have gained 11.78% against a 7.85% rise in the Sensex, but a 16.49% rise in the banking index BSE Bankex, as per the BSE data.

In a shorter timeframe of six months, HDFC Bank's shares have declined 1.70%, compared to a 2.41% rise in the Sensex and a 6% rise in the BSE Bankex.

The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,020.35 on October 23 and a 52-week low of ₹812.13 on January 13 of the previous year.

The stock offered a first-ever bonus issue in a 1:1 ratio on 26 August last year. In a bonus issue, free shares are given to eligible shareholders. The share price typically adjusts in proportion to the bonus ratio at the ex-date, though the overall value of holdings remains unchanged.

