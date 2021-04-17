HDFC Bank share price may show weakness, say experts

Speaking on the HDFC Q4FY21 result impact on HDFC stock performance Saurabh Jain, AVP — Research at SMC said, "At a time when market is under pressure due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, weak results will definitely lead to weakness in the HDFC stock performance. If we look at the important numbers of HDFC Bank, its NPA (Non Performing Asset) is under control and there is no worry for the bank on this front. However, for a private bank, its valuation is decided on its growth and the private lender's growth numbers fail to meet market expectations. So, this disappointment among the stock market investors and traders is expected to get reflected in selloff of the HDFC Bank shares in Monday."

