V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said that an important trigger for the market today would be the good news for HDFC Bank. “RBI's decision to partially remove restrictions on credit card issuances by HDFC Bank would help this bluechip regain some of its lost shine. This would be favourable to Bank Nifty too which has been underperforming this year. But it is important to understand that partly the good news is already in the price since HDFC Bank is up by 6% this month, perhaps in anticipation of the positive development," Vijayakumar added.