HDFC Bank share price rebounds from intraday low after Q1 results 2023. Buy or wait?3 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:23 PM IST
HDFC Bank share price bounced back after the announcement of better-than-expected Q1 results for 2023
HDFC Bank share price bounced back from its intraday low of ₹1,633 apiece on NSE after announcement of HDFC Bank Q1 results 2023. HDFC Bank share price today opened higher at ₹1,650 apiece levels but soon profit booking triggered and HDFC Bank share nosedived to its intraday low of ₹1,633 per share levels ahead of its Q1 results 2023. However, announcement of better than expected HDFC Bank results, buying interest triggered in HDFC Bank shares and the stock scaled to its intraday high of ₹1,675 levels, logging around 2.50 per cent rise from its Monday lows.
