According to stock market experts, HDFC Bank has reported better than expected Q1 results 2023 as its profit has surged around 30 per cent in YoY terms during April to June quarter in current financial year. They said that the private lender has improved its net interest income and margins that will help it improve its CASA in upcoming quarters. They said that HDFC Bank's CASA has already improved and the current HDFC results is going to improve it further. They advised HDFC Bank shareholders to hold the stock further for near term target of ₹1,850 per share levels. They even suggested fresh buying in the stock either above ₹1,780 or around ₹1,750 apiece levels.