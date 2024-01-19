HDFC Bank recovers after 11% fall in last 2 sessions; what should investors do now?
While earnings by the country's biggest private sector lender remained a concern, global brokerage CLSA has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target of ₹2,025 per share, implying an upside of almost 38 percent.
HDFC Bank's shares in Friday's trade (January 19) recovered after steep losses of around 11 percent over the past two days on the back of disappointing December quarter (Q3FY24) results. Broader market optimism as well as global brokerage house CLSA's positive outlook led to the recovery.
