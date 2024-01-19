HDFC Bank's shares in Friday's trade (January 19) recovered after steep losses of around 11 percent over the past two days on the back of disappointing December quarter (Q3FY24) results. Broader market optimism as well as global brokerage house CLSA's positive outlook led to the recovery.

The stock rose around 2 percent to its intra-day high of ₹1,486.80. It later turned red and fell around half a percent.

While earnings by the country's biggest private sector lender remained a concern, global brokerage CLSA has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target of ₹2,025 per share, implying an upside of almost 38 percent.

"While most domestic clients were unhappy, we felt that it was slightly different for foreign investors, many of whom believe that we are near the end of the EPS cuts cycle. Some of the key concerns for HDFC Bank lay on slower-than-anticipated deposit growth and margin compression. But some clients believed that it was lower deposit growth was more of a macro problem and not intrinsic alone to HDFC Bank," it said.

On deposits, some clients believed that it was a macro problem and not intrinsic to HDFC Bank. The brokerage expects the RBI to reduce the $2,000 crore liquidity deficit through a mix of FX purchases, a possible 50-bp CRR cut, and OMOs.

Meanwhile, domestic brokerage LKP Securities has also maintained its ‘buy’ call on the stock with a 1-year target of ₹1,762, indicating an 18.5 percent upside. The brokerage is of the view that the lender may see a marginal reduction in ROA/ROE for FY24E owing to a higher C/I ratio and margin pressure.

"Nevertheless, we believe superior underwriting practices, adequate coverage, and a strong capital position make the bank well placed," it added.

The lender reported a net profit of ₹16,372 crore in the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 33 percent from ₹12,259 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest income rose 24 percent YoY to ₹28,470 crore in the December quarter. However, the lender’s net interest margin (NIM) of 3.6 percent missed expectations.

HDFC Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were reported at 1.26 percent in Q3 of FY24, up from 1.23 percent last fiscal year. Net NPAs in Q3 of FY24 stood at 0.31 percent, as compared to 0.33 percent last year.

“The third quarter performance seems at par, however, the higher credit-to-deposit (CDR) of 110 percent and lower liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 110 percent in Q3 against 126 percent in Q2 are the cause of concerns. The lower LCR and slower deposit growth may limit NIM's expansion going forward. The lower LCR, CDR bottleneck, and slower deposit growth may squeeze NIMs going forward," said Ajit Kabi, Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Post the recent correction, the HDFC Bank stock is now over 15 percent away from its record high of ₹1,757.80, hit on July 3, 2023. It is trading near its year-low and is just around 2 percent up from its 52-week low of ₹1,460.55, hit on October 26, 2023.

In the last one year, the stock has lost around 9 percent. Meanwhile, it has cracked almost 14 percent in January 2024 so far.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

