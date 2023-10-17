HDFC Bank share price rises 2% after Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
Brokerages remain positive on HDFC Bank stock after Q2 results.
HDFC Bank share price today: HDFC Bank share price rose about 2 per cent in early trade on BSE on Tuesday, October 17, a day after the company announced its September quarter results. HDFC Bank share price opened at ₹1,558 against the previous close of ₹1,529.50 on the BSE. Around 9:20 am, the stock was up 1.34 per cent at ₹1,549.95.
