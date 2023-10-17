HDFC Bank share price today: HDFC Bank share price rose about 2 per cent in early trade on BSE on Tuesday, October 17, a day after the company announced its September quarter results. HDFC Bank share price opened at ₹1,558 against the previous close of ₹1,529.50 on the BSE. Around 9:20 am, the stock was up 1.34 per cent at ₹1,549.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Bank Q2 results HDFC Bank reported a rise of 50.6 per cent in standalone net profit at ₹15,976.11 crore for Q2FY24, compared to ₹10,605.78 crore in the corresponding period last year. The net interest income (NII) -the difference between interest earned and interest expended - of India's largest private lender grew 30.27 per cent to ₹27,385.23 crore, compared to ₹21,021.16 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Bank's gross non-performing assets were at 1.34 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, as against 1.41 per cent as on June 30, as per exchange filing. Net non-performing assets were 0.35 per cent of net advances as on September 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Brokerages remain positive, retain earlier views Most brokerage firms remain positive about HDFC Bank stock and retain their earlier views on it after the lender's September quarter numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities is positive about the stock. It has maintained a buy call on HDFC Bank and raised the target price to ₹1,994 from ₹1,935 earlier, implying a 30 per cent upside potential.

"After incorporating better-than-expected Q2FY24 performance, we have revised our target price from ₹1,935 earlier (valued at 2.8 times June 2025E ABV + value of subsidiaries) to ₹1,994 (2.75 times September 2025E ABV + value of subsidiaries)," said Nirmal Bang.

Nirmal Bang is positive on HDFC Bank from a long-term perspective as it finds high growth potential in the company on account of good capital position, revenue and cost synergies arising out of the HDFC merger (further aiding growth and profitability) and best-in-class asset quality. The brokerage firm added that in the near term, successful merger transition, elevated operating costs (due to continued expansion) and margin trajectory will be the key monitorables. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motilal Oswal Financial Services also maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,950, implying a 27 per cent upside potential.

The brokerage firm expects HDFC Bank to deliver a CAGR of 18 per cent and 20 per cent in loans and deposits, respectively, and a 21 per cent CAGR in earnings over FY24-26, translating into RoA (return on assets) and RoE (return on equity) of 2 per cent and 17.4 per cent, respectively, by FY26E.

"HDFC Bank has made a good beginning, and given a huge pace of capacity building, we believe that there are levers in place to sustain this momentum in business growth. Margins are likely to recover gradually, which, along with improved operating leverage, should improve return ratios," Motilal Oswal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the global brokerage firms, Morgan Stanley has maintained an overweight call on HDFC Bank with a target price of ₹2,110, reported CNBC-TV18.

"Q2 profit was 12 per cent above estimate, and led to RoA of 1.9 per cent, this was helped by benign credit costs, treasury gains and lower taxes. Core PPoP was 1 per cent below estimates due to lower margins which was 10 per cent below estimates. Expect NII growth to reaccelerate from here," CNBC-TV18 reported Morgan Stanley saying so.

Citi maintained its buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹2,110. HSBC, too, has a buy call on the stock but it cut the target price to ₹1,850 from ₹1,930, reported CNBC-TV18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!