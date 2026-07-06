HDFC Bank share price rises 2% on strong Q1 business update. Do you own?

HDFC Bank share price rises 2% to ₹817 apiece on NSE in Monday's trading session after the private sector lender reported a stable business update for the June quarter, with both loan and deposit growth exceeding Street expectations.

The banking stock opened at ₹805 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹801.05 on Friday.

HDFC Bank Q1 business update HDFC Bank reported a 15.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in gross advances to ₹30.61 lakh crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with ₹26.53 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Advances under management stood at approximately ₹31.27 lakh crore at the end of the June quarter, reflecting a 12.4% YoY growth from ₹27.82 lakh crore recorded as of June 30, 2025.

On the liabilities front, HDFC Bank's deposits grew 14.7% YoY to ₹31.71 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, up from ₹27.64 lakh crore a year earlier.

The bank's quarter-end current account savings account (CASA) deposits came in at around ₹10.26 lakh crore, registering a 9.4% YoY increase from ₹9.37 lakh crore reported at the end of the corresponding quarter last year.

HDFC Bank recent developments HDFC Bank has appointed former IAS officer and ex-Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar as its Part-time (Non-Executive) Chairman, ending a months-long search that followed the resignation of Chakraborty.

In March, former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned, saying that certain practices within the bank were inconsistent with his personal values and ethical principles.

"Certain happenings and practices within the bank that I have observed over the last two years are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics. This is the basis of my aforementioned decision," Chakraborty wrote in his resignation letter.

Earlier this week, the bank also announced that its board had approved the appointment of Puneet Sharma as CFO-Designate, effective September 1. He is set to assume the role of Chief Financial Officer from December 1.

Separately, HDFC Bank named Jigar Shah as its General Counsel. Shah currently serves as Managing Director and Head of Compliance at the Indian arm of global private equity firm KKR.

HDFC Bank share price trend HDFC Bank share price has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The banking stock has risen over 2.15% in a week and 9.13% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has descended over 18% on year-to-date (YTD) basis and in a year.

Looking at the broader level, private lender stock has slipped over 3% in three years, however, gained 6% in five years.