HDFC Bank share price rises 2% post Q1 results, dividend, and bonus announcement: Buy or sell?

Stock Market Today: HDFC Bank share price gained more than 2% in the morning trades on Monday post Q1 results, dividend, and bonus announcement. The Q1 results, dividend, and bonus announcements were made by HDFC Bank over the weekend.

HDFC BANK Q1 Results The bank's net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at ₹53,170 crore, up 31% from the previous year's ₹40,510 crore. The same though was also helped by transaction gains of ₹9,130 crore the bank received from an offer for sale in the IPO of its subsidiary HDB Financial Services. However, overall analysts, such as those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that it was a steady quarter, with growth poised to gain traction. Those at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd said that for 1QFY26, HDFC Bank's net profit of around ₹18160 crore, up 12% year-on-year, was ahead of estimate; the key positives were better loan growth, healthy deposit growth, a relatively lower fall in net interest margin, and stable asset quality.

Analysts views on HDFC Bank's outlook and recommendations

As per Jefferies India Pvt Ltd, HDFC Bank remains among their top picks in the sector. While Jefferies has trimmed their estimates for FY26-27 marginally to factor in the recent cut in repo rate and deposit rate cuts, they expect a higher compression in margin in 2Q and improvement thereafter. They retain our Buy call with a roll-forward of the price target to ₹2,400 (from ₹2,340 earlier).

HDFC Bank posted a steady quarter with a slight earnings beat due to tax reversals, as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The NIM contracted 11 bps sequentially, and this, as per MOFSL, is expected to moderate further in 2Q due to the rate cut impact. As per analysts, the Business growth aligns with the bank’s strategy to reduce the C/D, or credit-deposit ratio, consistently, though the bank indicated it would improve its credit growth trajectory moving forward.

The gradual retirement of high-cost borrowings, along with an improvement in operating leverage and the provision buffer, will support return ratios over the coming years, said the MOFSL analyst. They have tweaked their earnings estimates and project HDFC Bank to deliver an FY27 Return on Asset, or ROA, and Return on Equity, or ROE, of 1.9% and 14.9%, respectively. They have a BUY rating with a target price of ₹2,300

