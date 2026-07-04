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HDFC Bank share price to be in focus on Monday as lender reports strong Q1 business update: Here's what the numbers say

HDFC Bank's advances grew to 31.27 lakh crore in June quarter, while deposits rose 14.7% YoY. Its shares experienced fluctuations, gaining 1% in the past week but down 19% in 2026.

Pranati Deva
Published4 Jul 2026, 11:07 AM IST
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HDFC Bank Q1 Business Update
HDFC Bank Q1 Business Update(REUTERS)
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HDFC Bank Q1 Business Update: HDFC Bank share price will be in focus on Monday, July 6, after the largest private sector lender unveiled robust financial figures for the April-June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27).

The lender informed that its gross advances surged 15.4% year-on-year (YoY) to 30.61 lakh crore from 26.53 lakh crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Meanwhile, the bank's period-end advances under management stood at around 31.27 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026. This implies a growth of around 12.4% YoY over 27.82 lakh crore of advances under management reported as of June 30, 2025.

HDFC Bank's Q1 deposits also rose 14.7% YoY to 31.71 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter of FY27, compared with 27.64 lakh crore reported at the end of the corresponding quarter of FY26.

The private lender's quarter-end CASA deposits were approximately 10.26 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, marking a growth of around 9.4% over 9.37 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025.

HDFC Bank share price

HDFC Bank shares gained around 1% over the past week and more than 6% in the last one month. It rose 0.6% to close at 801.05 apiece on Friday. However, the banking stock has fallen more than 19% in 2026 so far and is down 7% over the last three years, while delivering returns of over 8% over the past five years.

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The company currently has a market capitalisation of more than 12.34 lakh crore.

Recent Developments

HDFC Bank shares witnessed a sharp selloff in March this year after its former Part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned, stating that certain practices within the bank were not aligned with his personal values and ethics.

"Certain happenings and practices within the bank that I have observed over the last two years are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics. This is the basis of my aforementioned decision," Chakraborty wrote in his resignation letter.

India's largest private lender by both assets and market capitalisation has also appointed Jigar Shah as its General Counsel. He is currently Managing Director and Head of Compliance at the local subsidiary of bulge-bracket private equity firm KKR.

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HDFC Bank has since appointed Rajiv Kumar, a former IAS officer and former Chief Election Commissioner of India, as its Part-time (Non-Executive) Chairman, concluding a months-long search following Chakraborty's abrupt exit in March.

Last Monday, the bank also announced that its board had approved the appointment of Puneet Sharma as the Chief Financial Officer-Designate (CFO-Designate) with effect from September 1 and as Chief Financial Officer with effect from December 1.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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