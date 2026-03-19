HDFC Bank share price LIVE: HDFC Bank shares crash 8% to 52-week low; ₹1 lakh crore m-cap wiped off

HDFC Bank share price LIVE: Shares of HDFC Bank, India's private lender, declined as much as 8% to hit a 52-week low of ₹772 on the BSE today. The fall in HDFC Bank share price came following the sudden resignation of its part-time Chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, late Wednesday.

Why did Atanu Chakraborty resign?

In his resignation letter, Atanu Chakraborty cited concerns over “values and ethics,” stating that certain developments and practices he had observed over the past two years were not aligned with his personal principles. He did not provide further details.

Chakraborty, who was first appointed in April 2021 and reappointed in May 2024 for a term running through May 2027, oversaw a transformative period for the lender. This included its $40 billion merger with HDFC Ltd, creating one of India’s largest financial services institutions. However, he noted in his letter that the full benefits of the 2022 merger have yet to materialise.

HDFC Bank addresses investors' concerns

During an ongoing concall, HDFC Bank sought to downplay recent developments, stating that there are “no material concerns” at this time.

Interim Chair Keki Mistry emphasised that there is no power struggle within the bank, noting that differences on minor issues can arise from time to time but no significant concerns have been raised. He also said the board is not aware of the specific issues mentioned by Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chakraborty in his resignation letter, which the bank received recently, and reaffirmed that there is no change regarding the reappointment of CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan. Mistry added that the board remains committed to safeguarding investor confidence.

Meanwhile, Jagdishan reiterated that the bank will continue to maintain trust, adding that Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha will take on greater responsibilities going forward.

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