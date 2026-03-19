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HDFC Bank share price LIVE: HDFC Bank shares crash 8% to 52-week low; ₹1 lakh crore m-cap wiped off

HDFC Bank share price LIVE: HDFC Bank shares crashed 8% to hit the 52-week low in early morning trade today, following the sudden resignation of Atanu Chakraborty.

Saloni Goel
Updated19 Mar 2026, 10:11:59 AM IST
HDFC Bank share price crash wiped off <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh crore in market capitalisation.
HDFC Bank share price crash wiped off ₹1 lakh crore in market capitalisation. (REUTERS)

HDFC Bank share price LIVE: Shares of HDFC Bank, India's private lender, declined as much as 8% to hit a 52-week low of 772 on the BSE today. The fall in HDFC Bank share price came following the sudden resignation of its part-time Chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, late Wednesday.

Why did Atanu Chakraborty resign?

In his resignation letter, Atanu Chakraborty cited concerns over “values and ethics,” stating that certain developments and practices he had observed over the past two years were not aligned with his personal principles. He did not provide further details.

Chakraborty, who was first appointed in April 2021 and reappointed in May 2024 for a term running through May 2027, oversaw a transformative period for the lender. This included its $40 billion merger with HDFC Ltd, creating one of India’s largest financial services institutions. However, he noted in his letter that the full benefits of the 2022 merger have yet to materialise.

HDFC Bank addresses investors' concerns

During an ongoing concall, HDFC Bank sought to downplay recent developments, stating that there are “no material concerns” at this time.

Interim Chair Keki Mistry emphasised that there is no power struggle within the bank, noting that differences on minor issues can arise from time to time but no significant concerns have been raised. He also said the board is not aware of the specific issues mentioned by Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chakraborty in his resignation letter, which the bank received recently, and reaffirmed that there is no change regarding the reappointment of CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan. Mistry added that the board remains committed to safeguarding investor confidence.

Meanwhile, Jagdishan reiterated that the bank will continue to maintain trust, adding that Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha will take on greater responsibilities going forward.

Track this space for LIVE updates on HDFC Bank share price news.

Follow updates here:
19 Mar 2026, 10:11:59 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price LIVE: HDFC Bank shares down 19% in 2026, set to enter correction territory

HDFC Bank shares have declined 19% so far in 2026 after ending in the green for 11 straight years. Meanwhile, on a longer time frame of three years and five years, the cumulative returns are handsome at 36% and 58%, respectively.

19 Mar 2026, 10:01:38 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price LIVE: What part-time chairman Antanu Chakraborty said in his resignation

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19 Mar 2026, 09:57:36 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price LIVE: HDFC Bank worst Sensex performer

HDFC Bank shares emerged as the worst Sensex performer at this hour, shedding almost 5%. The bank alone accounted for a third of the losses in the benchmark index today.

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19 Mar 2026, 09:46:41 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price LIVE: HDFC Bank m-cap falls by over ₹1 lakh crore

HDFC Bank share price crash wiped off 1,09,219 crore from market cap. The total free float m-cap briefly slipped below 12 lakh crore at the day's low of 772.

19 Mar 2026, 09:31:14 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price LIVE: No power tussle within bank, says Keki Mistry

Interim Chair Keki Mistry also said that there is no power struggle within the bank. “Differences on minor issues arise from time to time; no material issues have been raised. The bank received Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chakraborty’s resignation letter yesterday,” he added.

19 Mar 2026, 09:26:47 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price LIVE: Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha will take on more responsibilities going forward, says CEO

HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan said, We will continue to ensure that trust in the bank is maintained."

He added that Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha will take on more responsibilities going forward.

19 Mar 2026, 09:23:56 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price LIVE: HDFC Bank says “no material concerns” at this point in time

HDFC Bank concall underway; the company has downplayed the issues, saying "no material concerns" at this time.

Interim Chairman Keki Mistry said the board is not aware of the specific issues raised by Chakraborty in his resignation letter. He added that nothing changes regarding CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan’s reappointment and that the board remains committed to safeguarding investor confidence.

19 Mar 2026, 09:23:05 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price LIVE: Stock hits 52-week low

HDFC Bank shares crashed over 8% to hit a fresh 52-week low level on the BSE today following the part-time chairman's resignation.

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19 Mar 2026, 09:12:16 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price LIVE: HDFC Bank share price crashes 8% in pre-open market

HDFC Bank share price tumbled 7.94% to 776 on the BSE in pre-market trade after the resignation of Atanu Chakraborty. The ADRs of HDFC Bank had also tumbled 7% in overnight trade spooked by this development.

19 Mar 2026, 09:09:53 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price LIVE: Atanu Chakraborty resigns citing ethical reasons

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said its chairman Atanu Chakraborty has resigned with immediate effect, with his letter from 17 March to the board citing “certain happenings and practices within the bank” that were “not in congruence” with his personal values and ethics.

In a late-night announcement, India’s largest private sector lender said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday approved the appointment of board member and HDFC group veteran Keki Mistry as an interim part-time chairman for three months from 19 March.

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

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