HDFC Bank share price LIVE: HDFC Bank shares crash 8% to 52-week low; ₹1 lakh crore m-cap wiped off

HDFC Bank share price LIVE: Shares of HDFC Bank, India's private lender, declined as much as 8% to hit a 52-week low of ₹772 on the BSE today. The fall in HDFC Bank share price came following the sudden resignation of its part-time Chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, late Wednesday.
In his resignation letter, Atanu Chakraborty cited concerns over “values and ethics,” stating that certain developments and practices he had observed over the past two years were not aligned with his personal principles. He did not provide further details.
Chakraborty, who was first appointed in April 2021 and reappointed in May 2024 for a term running through May 2027, oversaw a transformative period for the lender. This included its $40 billion merger with HDFC Ltd, creating one of India’s largest financial services institutions. However, he noted in his letter that the full benefits of the 2022 merger have yet to materialise.
During an ongoing concall, HDFC Bank sought to downplay recent developments, stating that there are “no material concerns” at this time.
Interim Chair Keki Mistry emphasised that there is no power struggle within the bank, noting that differences on minor issues can arise from time to time but no significant concerns have been raised. He also said the board is not aware of the specific issues mentioned by Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chakraborty in his resignation letter, which the bank received recently, and reaffirmed that there is no change regarding the reappointment of CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan. Mistry added that the board remains committed to safeguarding investor confidence.
Meanwhile, Jagdishan reiterated that the bank will continue to maintain trust, adding that Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha will take on greater responsibilities going forward.
Track this space for LIVE updates on HDFC Bank share price news.
HDFC Bank shares have declined 19% so far in 2026 after ending in the green for 11 straight years. Meanwhile, on a longer time frame of three years and five years, the cumulative returns are handsome at 36% and 58%, respectively.
HDFC Bank shares emerged as the worst Sensex performer at this hour, shedding almost 5%. The bank alone accounted for a third of the losses in the benchmark index today.
HDFC Bank share price crash wiped off ₹1,09,219 crore from market cap. The total free float m-cap briefly slipped below ₹12 lakh crore at the day's low of ₹772.
Interim Chair Keki Mistry also said that there is no power struggle within the bank. “Differences on minor issues arise from time to time; no material issues have been raised. The bank received Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chakraborty’s resignation letter yesterday,” he added.
HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan said, We will continue to ensure that trust in the bank is maintained."
He added that Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha will take on more responsibilities going forward.
HDFC Bank concall underway; the company has downplayed the issues, saying "no material concerns" at this time.
Interim Chairman Keki Mistry said the board is not aware of the specific issues raised by Chakraborty in his resignation letter. He added that nothing changes regarding CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan’s reappointment and that the board remains committed to safeguarding investor confidence.
HDFC Bank shares crashed over 8% to hit a fresh 52-week low level on the BSE today following the part-time chairman's resignation.
HDFC Bank share price tumbled 7.94% to ₹776 on the BSE in pre-market trade after the resignation of Atanu Chakraborty. The ADRs of HDFC Bank had also tumbled 7% in overnight trade spooked by this development.
HDFC Bank on Wednesday said its chairman Atanu Chakraborty has resigned with immediate effect, with his letter from 17 March to the board citing “certain happenings and practices within the bank” that were “not in congruence” with his personal values and ethics.
In a late-night announcement, India’s largest private sector lender said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday approved the appointment of board member and HDFC group veteran Keki Mistry as an interim part-time chairman for three months from 19 March.