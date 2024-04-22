HDFC Bank share price: Should you buy, sell or hold post Q4 results? Here's what experts say
HDFC Bank posted a net profit of ₹16,511 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 0.84% from ₹16,373 crore in the previous quarter.
HDFC Bank share price traded flat on Monday after the private lender reported its Q4 results, largely in line with Street estimates. HDFC Bank shares gained as much as 1.6% to ₹1,556.50 apiece in the early trade on the BSE.
