Shares of HDFC Bank were down -1.13% at 11:38 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. HDFC Bank shares traded -1.13% lower at ₹1010.55, giving it a market capitalization of ₹5,54,420.19 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.46% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -1.1%. Among related stocks, SBIN fell 0.23%, ICICIBANK fell 0.84%, and BANKBARODA rose 0.81%.

At day's low, HDFC Bank shares fell as much as -1.56% to ₹1006.20, after opening at ₹1026.00. HDFC Bank shares had closed at ₹1022.10 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹1006.20 to ₹1039.45 on BSE.

On BSE, HDFC Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1304.1 on Dec 19, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹738.9 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, HDFC Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹826.00 to ₹1045.00 while in the last week, between ₹923.45 to ₹1045.00. 2.70 Lakh shares of HDFC Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, HDFC Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹29885.06 crore and profits of ₹6927.69 crore.

