Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HDFC Bank share price down 1.13% at 11:38 today
Shares of HDFC Bank were down -1.13% at 11:38 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

HDFC Bank share price down 1.13% at 11:38 today

1 min read . 11:41 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -1.1%

Shares of HDFC Bank were down -1.13% at 11:38 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. HDFC Bank shares traded -1.13% lower at 1010.55, giving it a market capitalization of 5,54,420.19 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.46% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

Shares of HDFC Bank were down -1.13% at 11:38 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. HDFC Bank shares traded -1.13% lower at 1010.55, giving it a market capitalization of 5,54,420.19 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.46% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -1.1%. Among related stocks, SBIN fell 0.23%, ICICIBANK fell 0.84%, and BANKBARODA rose 0.81%.

At day's low, HDFC Bank shares fell as much as -1.56% to 1006.20, after opening at 1026.00. HDFC Bank shares had closed at 1022.10 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 1006.20 to 1039.45 on BSE.

On BSE, HDFC Bank shares had a 52-week high of 1304.1 on Dec 19, 2019 and a 52-week low of 738.9 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, HDFC Bank shares have traded in a range of 826.00 to 1045.00 while in the last week, between 923.45 to 1045.00. 2.70 Lakh shares of HDFC Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, HDFC Bank had posted standalone revenues of 29885.06 crore and profits of 6927.69 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated