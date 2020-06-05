Shares of HDFC Bank were up +1.81% at 09:41 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. HDFC Bank shares traded +1.81% higher at ₹1021.45, giving it a market capitalization of ₹5,60,317.99 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.97% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 2.41%, ICICIBANK rose 1.83%, and BANKBARODA rose 2.1%.

At day's high, HDFC Bank shares rose as much as 2.17% to ₹1025.00, after opening at ₹1003.00. HDFC Bank shares had closed at ₹1003.25 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹1002.35 to ₹1025.00 on BSE.

On BSE, HDFC Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1304.1 on Dec 19, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹738.9 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, HDFC Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹826.00 to ₹1045.00 while in the last week, between ₹968.50 to ₹1045.00. 0.85 Lakh shares of HDFC Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, HDFC Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹29885.06 crore and profits of ₹6927.69 crore.

