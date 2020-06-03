Shares of HDFC Bank were up +2.03% at 10:37 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. HDFC Bank shares traded +2.03% higher at ₹1021.20, giving it a market capitalization of ₹5,60,235.70 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.23% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 3.61%, ICICIBANK rose 3.74%, and BANKBARODA rose 3.21%.

At day's high, HDFC Bank shares rose as much as 4.41% to ₹1045.00, after opening at ₹1010.00. HDFC Bank shares had closed at ₹1000.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹1010.00 to ₹1045.00 on BSE.

On BSE, HDFC Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1304.1 on Dec 19, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹738.9 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, HDFC Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹826.00 to ₹1045.00 while in the last week, between ₹913.50 to ₹1045.00. 2.55 Lakh shares of HDFC Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, HDFC Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹29885.06 crore and profits of ₹6927.69 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via