Shares of HDFC Bank were up +0.99% at 10:38 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. HDFC Bank shares traded +0.99% higher at ₹1045.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹5,73,320.57 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.47% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 2.56%, ICICIBANK rose 2.91%, and BANKBARODA rose 2.04%.

At day's high, HDFC Bank shares rose as much as 3.1% to ₹1066.80, after opening at ₹1051.00. HDFC Bank shares had closed at ₹1034.75 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹1043.80 to ₹1066.80 on BSE.

On BSE, HDFC Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1304.1 on Dec 19, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹738.9 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, HDFC Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹826.00 to ₹1066.80 while in the last week, between ₹968.50 to ₹1066.80. 3.00 Lakh shares of HDFC Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, HDFC Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹29885.06 crore and profits of ₹6927.69 crore.

