HDFC Bank share price up 0.99% at 10:38 today
Shares of HDFC Bank were up +0.99% at 10:38 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

HDFC Bank share price up 0.99% at 10:38 today

1 min read . 10:40 AM IST Mint Analytics

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.47% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 2.56%, ICICIBANK rose 2.91%, and BANKBARODA rose 2.04%.

At day's high, HDFC Bank shares rose as much as 3.1% to 1066.80, after opening at 1051.00. HDFC Bank shares had closed at 1034.75 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 1043.80 to 1066.80 on BSE.

On BSE, HDFC Bank shares had a 52-week high of 1304.1 on Dec 19, 2019 and a 52-week low of 738.9 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, HDFC Bank shares have traded in a range of 826.00 to 1066.80 while in the last week, between 968.50 to 1066.80. 3.00 Lakh shares of HDFC Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, HDFC Bank had posted standalone revenues of 29885.06 crore and profits of 6927.69 crore.

