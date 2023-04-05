HDFC Bank share price up over 2% on healthy deposit growth1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 01:50 PM IST
- HDFC Bank share price hit a high of ₹1,656 during the day as investors cheered the update numbers in Q4 update by the bank
HDFC Bank share price jumped close to 3% during the day after the bank reported healthy deposit and loan growth during the March quarter. HDFC Bank registered nearly 17% year-on-year growth in gross advances for the fourth quarter of FY23.
