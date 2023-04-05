Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  HDFC Bank share price up over 2% on healthy deposit growth

HDFC Bank share price up over 2% on healthy deposit growth

1 min read . 01:50 PM IST Livemint
HDFC Bank, corporate office, photographed in Mumbai on August 11, 2012. Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT

  • HDFC Bank share price hit a high of 1,656 during the day as investors cheered the update numbers in Q4 update by the bank

HDFC Bank share price jumped close to 3% during the day after the bank reported healthy deposit and loan growth during the March quarter. HDFC Bank registered nearly 17% year-on-year growth in gross advances for the fourth quarter of FY23. 

The HDFC Bank stock opened at 1,613 and further climbed to a high of 1,656 during the day. At the time of writing this copy, the share was trading at 1649.50, up 39.15, or 2.43%.

The bank posted double-digit growth across lending verticals. Aggregate deposits soared by a whopping nearly 21%.

