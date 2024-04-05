HDFC Bank share price rises for 7th consecutive session; brokerages upbeat on Q4 update
HDFC Bank share price continued to witness buying interest on Friday, April 5, following the private lender's March quarter business updates. The stock has been gaining in the recent past after a subdued performance.
HDFC Bank share price continued to witness buying interest on Friday, April 5, following the private lender's March quarter business updates which showed impressive growth in deposits and a decline in the loan-to-deposit ratio. Rising for the seventh consecutive session, HDFC Bank share price opened at ₹1,543, up about one per ent against its previous close of ₹1,527.90 on BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started