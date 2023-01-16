HDFC Bank shares a long-term 'Buy', analysts bullish post Q31 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 08:18 AM IST
- Brokerage house Emkay has retained its long-term Buy on HDFC Bank shares
Private lender HDFC Bank's quarterly profit rose 19%, surpassing estimates, at ₹12,259.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022 as compared to ₹10,342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started