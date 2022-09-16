HDFC Bank shares are trading near the day's low on Friday amidst a broad-based selloff in the overall market. During the day, the majority of banking stocks were under pressure. The bank extended its bearish tone for the second day in a row. HDFC Bank is set to merge NBFC-giant HDFC under its umbrella to enable seamless delivery of home loans and improve the pace of credit growth in the economy. However, HDFC Bank is a hot pick to buy as the shares have potential to reach ₹1,800 apiece going forward.

