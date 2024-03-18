HDFC Bank: Down 16% so far this year, Bernstein expects nearly 50% rise in the stock in 12 months; here's why
HDFC Bank: The brokerage has an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target price of ₹2,100, indicating a massive upside of around 46 percent from its current market price of ₹1,440.
After an almost 16 percent fall in the stock in 2024 YTD (year-to-date), global brokerage house Bernstein sees the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank crossing the ₹2,000 mark in the next 12 months.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started