After an almost 16 percent fall in the stock in 2024 YTD (year-to-date), global brokerage house Bernstein sees the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank crossing the ₹2,000 mark in the next 12 months.

The brokerage has an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target price of ₹2,100, indicating a massive upside of around 46 percent from its current market price of ₹1,440.

The stock is down almost 8 percent in the last 1 year as against an around 16 percent jump in benchmark Nifty Bank. It has risen 2.6 percent in March so far after 2 straight months of losses. It shed 4 percent in February and 14.4 percent in January 2024.

While benchmarks hit multiple new peaks this year, the same was not the case with this lender. It hit its record high of ₹1,757.80 on July 3, 2023, and is currently 18 percent away from peak. However, it is up 5.6 percent from its 52-week low of ₹1,363.45, hit last month on February 14, 2024.

The recent correction in the stock comes on the back of weak December quarter results and caution amidst investors that the lender's loan growth may come below 10 percent going ahead.

“Is 10 percent a more realistic assumption for HDFCB’s near-term loan growth?" — In the last few weeks, this has been the most common investor question on HDFC Bank. And this question arises from an extrapolation of management’s comments about prioritizing profitability over growth (made during the recent HDFC day event) and also the continued weak deposit growth (vs credit growth)," said the brokerage.

Where did the concerns come from? As per the brokerage, while the weaker deposit growth has led to more moderate credit growth expectations across the sector, for HDFC Bank in particular, the extrapolation of management’s comments on the usage of incremental deposits (reserve maintenance, eHDFCL liability replacement and growth- in that order) has raised questions on whether a loan growth of 10 percent would become a harsh reality for HDFCB, during the transition phase.

(1) A combination of slower system growth and lower incremental market share for HDFC Bank: A decline in HDFC Bank’s loan growth to 10 percent will require assumptions of a sharply lower system growth and low incremental market shares for HDFC Bank, said Bernstein. E.g., Concurrent assumptions of system deposit growth dropping to 10 percent and HDFC Bank’s incremental market share being only 15 percent. These scenarios would negatively impact EPS growth (in line with the decline in loan growth), but are unlikely to play out given the recent trends of system growth and HDFCB’s incremental market shares, explained the brokerage.

(2) A deliberate management choice: The brokerage pointed out that this would appear to be an extrapolation of management’s recent comments on the usage of incremental deposits, with growth prioritisation falling towards the end of the pecking order, behind the replacement of high-cost eHDFCL liabilities. Loan growth can indeed decline to 10 percent even with a deposit growth of 18-20 percent if the bank uses deposits primarily to run down maturing borrowings and not add any fresh borrowings. However, assuming that EPS growth maximisation is the primary metric that management solves for (and not LDR reduction), Bernstein doesn't expect loan growth to drop to 10 percent unless the bank can be selective in the loan segments that it grows in, in which case the EPS impact from a slower loan growth would be minimal.

Read here: Paytm issues FAQs: What will work after March 15? Here's what users must know What will be the earnings impact from slower loan growth? Assessing the potential earnings impact stemming from a slower loan growth scenario entails considering various factors and their implications for HDFCB's profitability. Here's what the brokerage believes will be the earnings impact of this

System-wide slowdown in loans and deposits: As per the brokerage, if the slowdown in loan and deposit growth is reflective of broader market conditions rather than specific to HDFCB, the impact on earnings per share (EPS) growth would likely be proportional to the overall slowdown in loan and deposit growth across the banking sector. However, if the slowdown is attributed to a sharp decline in HDFC Bank's incremental market share, it could represent a specific challenge for the bank, albeit one that is less likely to occur, it noted.

Read here: SBI vs Bank of Baroda: Which PSU bank stock should you pick for long term? Deliberate slowdown in loan growth: Furthermore, it mentioned that a deliberate reduction in loan growth, particularly if deposit growth remains robust, could significantly enhance HDFC Bank's net interest margin (NIM) by reducing reliance on borrowings. This shift could lead to a notable improvement in the cost of funds. Nevertheless, such a strategy may still impact EPS growth, albeit to a lesser extent, contradicting management's focus on maximising EPS growth as the primary metric, it added.

Selective loan growth strategy: One scenario where slower loan growth may have a limited impact on EPS is if HDFC Bank can selectively prioritise segments that drive profitable loan growth while phasing out less profitable loans funded primarily through borrowings. However, given HDFCB's scale, implementing such a selective growth strategy may pose challenges, as indicated by management during recent events, stated Bernstein.

Utilising one-off gains: Another point, as per the brokerage is that HDFC Bank could potentially mitigate the impact of slower loan growth on EPS growth by leveraging one-off gains, such as proceeds from stake sales, to offset any temporary slowdown in growth without disrupting the overall earnings trajectory.

Read here: Don't chase stock market trends for short-term gains: Nilesh Shah Estimate The brokerage moderated its loan growth marginally to 15 percent in FY25E and FY26E (lower vs. previous estimates by 1 percentage point) but assumes an offsetting margin benefit resulting in near unchanged EPS estimates for the FY24E-26E period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

