HDFC Bank shares fall over 2% after Q4 numbers miss D-St estimates. Should you buy or sell?2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:00 AM IST
- Analysts expect HDFC Bank shares to deliver up to 20 per cent return after in-line Q4 show
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd, India's largest private lender, fell 2.13 per cent to trade at ₹1,656.45 apiece in Monday's opening deals as the bank reported a 19.8 per cent jump in net profit for the January-March quarter, aided by healthy net interest income and robust loan growth.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×