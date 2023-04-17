"For Q4FY23, NII was up 23.7 per cent YoY / 1.6 per cent QoQ while core NIMs on total assets were flat QoQ at 4.1 per cent. Opex continues to be elevated - up 32.6 per cent YoY and 8.0 per cent QoQ. Continued investment in branches and employees led to an elevated opexto-assets ratio of 2.26 per cent and cost-to-income at 42%," said analysts at ICICI Securities.