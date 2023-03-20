HDFC Bank shares may deliver 23% return, says brokerage. Should you invest?1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 04:09 PM IST
- The brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the large cap stock with a target price of ₹1,930, implying a 23 per cent upside potential from its current levels
Shares of private sector lender HDFC Bank may perform gradually as the margin profile revives and the merger-related overhang eases as the bank aims to complete the merger by 1Q/2QFY24, said domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal Securities in a research note.
