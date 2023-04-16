HDFC Bank shares: Motilal Oswal sees 15% upside after Q4 results, do you own it?

On the top-line front, the bank posted NII which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, at ₹23,351.8 crore in Q4FY23 --- rising by 23.7% from ₹18,872.7 crore for the quarter that ended March 31, 2022. The core net interest margin was at 4.1 % on total assets, and 4.3% based on interest-earning assets.

