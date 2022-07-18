HDFC Bank shares near day's low after Q1 earnings. Should you buy it?

Research analysts Kunal Shah, Renish Bhuva, and Chintan Shah at ICICI Securities in their research note said, "HDFC Bank’s (HDFCB) Q1FY23 earnings growth of 19% YoY lagged I-Sec expectations due to higher treasury loss of Rs13.1bn and elevated opex (up 3% QoQ / 29% YoY). Slippages, too, spiked to 2.5% on seasonal agri stress, corporate segment delinquency and slippages from restructured pool. Nonetheless, in the absence of contingency buffer creation, credit cost was managed at 91bps (better than expected). NIM was stable at 4%, as is yet to reflect in the repricing benefit of EBLR and MCLR hikes (reset happens with a lag of a quarter or two). NII growth of 14.5% was on the expected lines. Core fee income was up 38% YoY. Most retail and commercial products registered 4-6% QoQ growth; home loans and gold loans gained traction while personal loans and payment products sustained momentum."

