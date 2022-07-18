HDFC Bank shares near day's low after Q1 earnings. Should you buy it?

HDFC Bank lagged analysts' expectations in Q1 due to higher treasury loss, operating expenses, and slippages in some segments. Nevertheless, the bank recorded strong credit growth with home loans and gold loans gaining traction and personal loans maintaining their momentum.
HDFC Bank shares witnessed selling pressure on Monday as investors reacted to the lender's earnings for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). Currently, the bank's shares are trading near the day's low on exchanges and have lost more than ₹10,600 crore of market valuation. HDFC Bank lagged analysts' expectations in Q1 due to higher treasury loss, operating expenses, and slippages in some segments. Nevertheless, the bank recorded strong credit growth with home loans and gold loans gaining traction and personal loans maintaining their momentum.
At around 10.24 am, HDFC Bank shares were trading at ₹1,344.30 apiece down by ₹19.55 or 1.43% on BSE. The shares were near the intraday low of ₹1344 apiece.
The bank has lost over ₹10,666 crore of market valuation compared to the last week's capitalisation.
At the current price level, the HDFC Bank market valuation is at ₹7,46,993.54 crore - lower by ₹10,666.18 crore from ₹7,57,659.72 crore on the closing price of last week's Friday.
On BSE, the shares opened at ₹1,352 apiece lower compared to its previous trading session's price of ₹1,363.85 apiece. It had touched an intraday high of ₹1,365.80 apiece in the early deals before correcting drastically.
In the first quarter of FY23, HDFC Bank earned a net profit of ₹9,196 crore up by 19% from the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹19,481.4 crore increasing by 14.5% from ₹17,009 crore in the June quarter a year ago. Net interest margin stood stable at 4% versus 4.2% in Q1FY22.
Provisions and contingencies declined to ₹3,187.7 crore in the quarter under review compared to ₹4,830.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Gross non-performing assets were at 1.28% of gross advances (1.06% excluding NPAs in the seasonal agricultural segment) compared to 1.47% of Q1FY22 (1.26% excluding NPAs in the seasonal agricultural segment. The total credit cost ratio was at 0.91%, as compared to 1.67% in Q1FY22.
Meanwhile, in Q1FY23, the bank's operating expenses shoot up by 28.7% to ₹10,501.8 crore from ₹8,160.4 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
As of June 30, 2022, HDFC Bank registered robust growth in deposits and lending books. It garnered total advances of ₹1,395,068 crore increasing by 21.6% yoy, while deposits increased by 19.2% yoy to ₹1,604,760 crore.
The lender has added 36 branches and 10,932 employees during the quarter. Over the last twelve months, the lender added 725 branches and 29,038 employees.
On Saturday, during the 28th annual general meeting, HDFC Bank's chairman Atanu Chakraborty in his speech said, "We had identified Retail Assets, Commercial and Rural Banking, Corporate Banking, Government and Institutional Banking, Wealth Management, and Payments as growth engines. I am happy to state that we have made progress across all these. Alongside, focus on technology remains, to maintain a competitive edge in customer service, product innovation as well as secure banking practices."
"We are also harnessing the strength of various digital platforms developed by Fintechs and other Startups to harness a larger customer base and improve the reach of the Bank and innovate new products," the chairman added.
HDFC Bank does not see priority sector lending as a mere regulatory requirement but as a profitable product(s) offering. The chairman stated that they propose to harness the strong growth visible in semi-urban and rural areas of the country.
The chairman believes that there is a big opportunity to take the Bank to several underbanked areas in the country. The Bank would look at opportunities to further expand the current network of over 6,000 branches to help enhance its liability base, vital for pushing credit growth. He said, "this pace of growth also means we will add necessary manpower to cater to our growing customer base of over 7 crores."
On HDFC Bank's merger of HDFC, the chairman said, "A large and more stable balance sheet that the merger would create, would also enable us to step up our exposures and facilitate higher credit growth in the economy."
He added, "We have made necessary applications to various authorities. The Board is closely monitoring the merger process for approval of various aspects of the merger, as required by the legal process."
Should you buy HDFC Bank shares?
Research analysts Kunal Shah, Renish Bhuva, and Chintan Shah at ICICI Securities in their research note said, "HDFC Bank’s (HDFCB) Q1FY23 earnings growth of 19% YoY lagged I-Sec expectations due to higher treasury loss of Rs13.1bn and elevated opex (up 3% QoQ / 29% YoY). Slippages, too, spiked to 2.5% on seasonal agri stress, corporate segment delinquency and slippages from restructured pool. Nonetheless, in the absence of contingency buffer creation, credit cost was managed at 91bps (better than expected). NIM was stable at 4%, as is yet to reflect in the repricing benefit of EBLR and MCLR hikes (reset happens with a lag of a quarter or two). NII growth of 14.5% was on the expected lines. Core fee income was up 38% YoY. Most retail and commercial products registered 4-6% QoQ growth; home loans and gold loans gained traction while personal loans and payment products sustained momentum."
On asset quality, the analysts said, "Partially offset by write-offs at Rs24 billion and recoveries/upgrades of Rs30bn, GNPAs have risen 11bps QoQ to 1.28%. Net NPA at 0.35% was up 3bps QoQ with coverage ratio being maintained at 72.9%. Further curtailment of slippages, better recoveries, and improved collections will support asset quality trends in coming quarters. We are expecting gross NPA of 1.2% / 1.4% for FY23E / FY24E, respectively."
In March 2022 quarter, the bank's gross NPA was at 1.17%.
Further, on credit cost, these analysts said, "With improving stress, sustained recovery momentum, and confidence in the bank’s inherent portfolio quality, we estimate credit cost to settle at 1.0%/ 1.1% for FY23E/FY24E, respectively."
The analysts expect operating expenses to be higher for HDFC Bank in the near term.
"Overall, elevated employee and branch cost, focus on scaling up retail, coupled with investment in technology (tech spend at 8-9% of opex) will continue to result in higher operating expenses in the interim. We are building in opex to assets of 2.0%/2.0% for FY23E/F24E, respectively," they added.
On the bright side, as per them, steady NIMs suggest a superior risk profile even in incremental lending, thereby, giving confidence in lower credit risk. They added, "with incremental growth being largely led by retail / SME, further supported by faster repricing of loan portfolio than deposits, margins should improve to the middle or upper end of the guided range."
Also, fee income is likely to be in the range of low to mid-teens on a steady state basis, as per the management.
"Continued investment in infra, employees, and technology to scale up retail, reflected in elevated opex to assets of >2%. Maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs1,874 (earlier: Rs1,955) now assigning 3.2x (earlier 3.35x) FY24E book given the merger transition)," the analysts added.
Among the key risks for the bank, the analysts pointed out - regulatory costs attached with the HDFC merger; and elevated opex.
Ajit Kumar Kabi, an analyst at LKP Research said, "Excluding treasury losses the bank’s ROA/ROE stood 2%/17%. We believe, superior underwriting practices, higher liquidity, adequate coverage, and strong capital position makes the bank well placed. We recommend BUY." A 12-month target price of ₹1,709 is set on HDFC Bank.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.