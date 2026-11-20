India’s largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, witnessed a massive turnaround in its shares in November, after Dalal Street investors had largely overlooked the lender since the start of the year amid leadership and governance concerns.

The shares, which had suffered a prolonged slump, have rebounded 22% in November so far to the Friday's close of ₹846 apiece, recovering much of their losses in 2026. The rally has narrowed the stock’s decline to 14% from 32% at its low for the year.

Given HDFC Bank’s heavyweight in the Nifty 50, the gains have also helped lift the benchmark index, which has surged 12% this month, putting it on track for its biggest monthly rise since April 2020.

How far has HDFC Bank's market cap recovered? The recovery rally has helped the bank reclaim its ₹13 lakh crore market capitalisation in today's session, taking it to ₹13,05,701 crore. This places it among the five most valuable listed companies in India and makes it the most valuable bank in the country.

Over the last 15 trading sessions, the bank has added nearly ₹2.38 lakh crore to its market capitalisation, with the stock closing in positive territory in each of the last three weeks. The last time the stock witnessed a similar rally was in July.

In October, the bank's market capitalisation slipped below ₹10.5 lakh crore for the first time since June 2022, as the sell-off dragged the stock down to around ₹669.

For context, the stock witnessed similar volatility in 2020, when it fell to multi-year lows before staging a recovery and ending the year with a 13% gain.

Looking back, the stock has delivered positive annual returns in each of the last 12 years. While it has staged a recovery this year, it remains to be seen whether the bank can sustain the momentum through the end of the year and turn its 2026 returns positive.

What is driving the recovery in HDFC Bank shares? The stock has started recovering as concerns surrounding the bank's leadership ease. Improving business performance has also helped bring investor attention back to the lender. A revival in banking stocks, coupled with improved broader market sentiment, has further supported the strong recovery.

In October, the lender appointed Anup Bagchi as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a three-year term. Under the new CEO, the bank reported an in-line performance in the September quarter, with standalone net profit rising 4.7% year-on-year to ₹19,510 crore. Net interest income (NII) also increased 9.7% to ₹34,620 crore.

Earlier, Dalal Street analysts had pointed out that the management change could provide investors with a reason to hold on to HDFC Bank shares, as the leadership transition could help improve investor sentiment and support the stock price.

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