HDFC Bank shares: Should you buy or hold as Q2 results meet estimates?

“HDFC Bank reported a steady quarter with recovery in Core PPoP growth and margins though treasury loss dragged PPoP. We estimate ~19% PAT CAGR over FY22-24, with an RoA/RoE of 2.0%/17.2%, respectively, in FY24. We expect the stock to perform gradually as revenue and margin revive further while the merger-related overhang ebbs as HDFCB looks to complete the merger by 1Q/2QFY24E," said brokerage Motilal Oswal while maintaining its Buy rating on HDFC Bank shares with a target price of ₹1,800 apiece.

