What merger with HDFC means for HDFC Bank shares?

“With this merger, HDFC Bank gets an unparalleled advantage through the mortgage portfolio providing it a quantum leap in distribution to semi urban and rural areas with a huge opportunity to cross sell bank products to a very sticky client base. The combined entity will be able to extract substantial synergy benefits which abode well for all stakeholders and shareholder. We are already seeing that in the stock market reaction to this unprecedented announcement today," said Samir Bahl, CEO, Investment Banking at Anand Rathi Advisors.