It has been a tough month for Indian investors with broad market indices slipping 7-9%. Against this war-driven, gloomy backdrop, one stock has had it particularly rough: HDFC Bank.
HDFC Bank falls on governance rumours: an opportunity or a warning?
SummaryThe HDFC Bank stock trades at a significant discount after a tough month. If this is a case of market overreaction, it is a clear signal to buy. Otherwise, the downside looks pretty steep.
It has been a tough month for Indian investors with broad market indices slipping 7-9%. Against this war-driven, gloomy backdrop, one stock has had it particularly rough: HDFC Bank.
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