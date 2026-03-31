HDFC Bank falls on governance rumours: an opportunity or a warning?

But the overhang appears to be finally lifting. The bank has expanded its network from less than 8,000 branches at the time of the merger to more than 9,500 branches as of December 2025. While this added to costs, the branches now appear to be maturing. Cost-to-asset ratio has remained in the 0.46-0.48% range for over a year now, down from 0.61% in Q1FY24. While industry-wide struggles to grow deposits have hit HDFC, keeping its CASA ratio at 33.6%—markedly lower than the pre-merger 42.5%—net interest margin trended upwards from 3.27% to 3.35% during Q3FY26, and raised hopes of a revival hereon.