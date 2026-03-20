A large number of traders were betting against HDFC Bank even before the US-Israel-Iran war and the sudden resignation of chairman Atanu Chakraborty, with open positions in the stock’s active futures contracts hitting record highs, according to Bloomberg data.
Bearish bets on HDFC Bank at record highs, volatility may persist
SummaryForeign investors, HDFC Bank’s biggest shareholder category, likely drove short bets after the resignation of chairman Atanu Chakraborty.
A large number of traders were betting against HDFC Bank even before the US-Israel-Iran war and the sudden resignation of chairman Atanu Chakraborty, with open positions in the stock’s active futures contracts hitting record highs, according to Bloomberg data.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More