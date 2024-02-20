HDFC Bank stock records biggest intraday jump since Dec. What sparked the rally?
HDFC Bank's stock surged by 2.63% to close at ₹1,454 apiece. The rally was attributed to the bank's focus on profitability and earnings per share growth over loan growth. This strong rally has also propelled the benchmark Nifty 50 to reach another record milestone of 22,215 points.
HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector bank, witnessed its shares achieve the biggest intraday gain in nearly three months. Today, the stock surged by 2.63% to close at ₹1,454 apiece, marking the most substantial one-day increase since December 04.
