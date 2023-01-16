Stocks to buy today

Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities believes that Nifty has been able to sustain above the crucial 17,780 support and the market has bounced back twice after coming close to this range. The IIFL Securities expert went on to add that pull back rally on Friday is an indication that Dalal Street is trading range-bound to positive in 17,780 to 18,250. For the week ahead, he advised traders and investors to assume broader Nifty range in between 17,750 to 18,500) and said that bullish or bearish trend can be concluded on breakage of either side of the given range. Asked about stocks to buy today that can give whopping returns in the week ahead, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommended 5 shares to buy today and those 5 shares are IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tata Motors and Tata Steel.