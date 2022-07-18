HDFC Bank to Dr Reddy's Labs: These 5 shares retrace up to 38% from 52-week high2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 08:24 AM IST
- HDFC Bank share price is just 7 per cent away from its 52-week low
Stock market today: In recent sell-off triggered after the breakout of Russia-Ukraine war, a good number of quality stocks have retraced due to profit-taking. In fact, some quality stocks have retraced from their 523-week highs to around their 52-week lower levels. Here we list out 5 stocks that have retraced up to 38 per cent from its 52-week highs and it is quite close to its 52-week lows: