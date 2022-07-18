Stock market today: In recent sell-off triggered after the breakout of Russia-Ukraine war, a good number of quality stocks have retraced due to profit-taking. In fact, some quality stocks have retraced from their 523-week highs to around their 52-week lower levels. Here we list out 5 stocks that have retraced up to 38 per cent from its 52-week highs and it is quite close to its 52-week lows:

1] Bajaj Finserv: This mid-cap stock ended at ₹11,831 apiece levels on Friday whereas its 52-week high is ₹19,325 per share. This means the stock is quoting around 38 per cent lower from its 52-week high whereas its 52-week low is ₹10,727 per share. This means the financial stock is trading just 10 per cent above its 52-week low.

2] HDFC Bank: This banking stock ended at ₹1364 per share levels on Friday session. Its 52-week high is ₹1725 apiece whereas is 52-week low is ₹1271.60 per share. This means HDFC Bank share price is trading at a discount of around 21 per cent from its 52-week high whereas it is available at a premium of near 7 per cent from its 52-week low. In other words, HDFC Bank share price has retraced 21 per cent from its 52-week highs and it is above 7 per cent from its 52-week lows.

3] Axis Bank: Shares of this banking stock ended at ₹662.50 apiece levels on Friday. 52-week high of Axis Bank shares is ₹866.90 whereas 52-week low of this banking stock is ₹618.25.So, the stock is trading 23.50 per cent lower from its 52-week high whereas it is available at around 7 per cent away from its 52-week lows. The banking stock with a market cap of ₹2.03 lakh crore has delivered zero return in last one year and in YTD time.

4] Dr Reddy's Lab: Shares of this pharma stock is available today at ₹4532.55 apiece levels. Its 52-week high is ₹5,447 whereas its 52-week low is ₹3,654 per share. This means Dr Reddy's share price is trading around 17 per cent below its 52-week high while it is 24 per cent above its 52-week lows. In last one year, this pharma stock has shed more than 15 per cent whereas in YTD time, this stock has declined more than 6 per cent giving zero return to its shareholders in last one year and in 2022.

5] Asian Paints: This stock ended at ₹2,978.40 per share levels on Friday on NSE. Its 52-week high is ₹3,590 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹2,560 per share. Thus, the stock is trading 17 per cent below its 52-week high whereas it is around 15 per cent away from its 52-week low. The chemical stock has delivered zero return in last one year whereas in YTD time, it has tumbled over 12 per cent.