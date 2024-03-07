HDFC Bank to overcome merger overhangs gradually; LKP recommends ‘strong buy’, sees 22% upside at TP of ₹1,762
At a current market price of ₹1,443, LKP sees an upside of 22 per cent on HDFC Bank stock at a revised target price of ₹1,762.
HDFC Bank is expected to overcome its merger overhangs gradually, said domestic brokerage LKP Securities as its recommended a ‘strong buy’ on the private lender's stock and sees a potential upside of 22 per cent. At a current market price (CMP) of ₹1,443, LKP sees an upside of 22 per cent on HDFC Bank stock at a revised target price of ₹1,762 for the next 12 months.
