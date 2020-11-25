HDFC Bank tops 8 trillion market cap first time

HDFC Bank Ltd crossed ₹8 trillion in market capitalisation for the first time on Wednesday, becoming India's third firm and first lender to achieve this milestone.

Shares of HDFC Bank touched a fresh record high of ₹1464 apiece in the early deals on the BSE, led by which its market capitalization jumped to ₹8.02 trillion.

At 9:32am, the scrip traded at ₹1453 apiece, up 1% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex advanced 0.51% to 44,748.07 points.

So far this year, the stock has surged nearly 14%.

Earlier, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Reliance Industries have achieved this landmark. Currently, RIL is the most valued firm of India with market value of ₹13.33 trillion followed by TCS with at ₹10.22 trillion.

HDFC Bank's net profit rose 18% year-on-year to ₹7,513 crore in the quarter ended September, as asset quality remained steady and interest income increased. The non-performing assets ratio stood at 1.08% against 1.38% under pro-forma basis and 1.36% in the previous quarter.

The lender reported a drop in borrowers availing moratorium to 9% of its loan book, one of the lowest in the industry. It also reported a further improvement in the collection efficiencies. Loan book grew by 16% year on year, with corporate advances growing by 26% year on year.

"We favor HDFC Bank for its resilient asset quality, consistent performance across cycles, best-in-class cost-efficiency ratios and high capital base", said ICICI Direct in a note to its investors.

Among the analyst covering the HDFC Bank stock, 50 have a buy rating, 3 have a hold and 1 has a sell rating, according to Bloomberg data.

