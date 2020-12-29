HDFC Bank trails markets for first time in 7 years

“2020 has been a roller coaster for financial stocks. The year started off with investors’ optimism on growth and asset quality, but these got punctured by covid, and towards the end saw such concerns dissipating. The stocks behaved in a similar fashion, but interestingly, some large private banks and NBFCs/HFCs with resilient business models have either surpassed or are trading near their pre-covid price levels. The likes of HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank led the recovery in financial stocks," said Rajiv Mehta, lead analyst-institutional equities, Yes Securities.