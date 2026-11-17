The shares of HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have recovered from their post-Q2 earnings sell-off, bringing the two private sector lenders back into focus. While both banks reported healthy loan growth, their September-quarter earnings performance differed significantly, with Axis Bank reporting a sharper jump in profitability compared with HDFC Bank.
As of November 17, HDFC Bank shares were trading around ₹817, up nearly 15% from their October 19 closing level, while Axis Bank was around ₹1,363, gaining approximately 10% over the same period.
With both stocks regaining ground, investors are now weighing their earnings outlook, brokerage recommendations, and potential upside from current levels to determine which banking stock offers a more attractive opportunity.
HDFC Bank reported a 4.7% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹19,510 crore for Q2FY27, which narrowly missed analyst expectations, as weaker treasury income and higher provisions for bad loans offset strong lending growth.
The Bank's net interest income (NII) rose 9.7% to ₹34,620 crore. Its gross advances increased 16.3% to ₹32.2 lakh crore, while deposits grew 18.8% to ₹33.27 lakh crore. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.16% of total assets, while the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.11% from 1.17% in the previous quarter.
Axis Bank, meanwhile, reported a 38% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹7,003 crore, supported by 12% growth in NII to ₹15,371 crore and a 52% decline in provisions. Its advances grew 23% to ₹13.74 lakh crore, while deposits increased 21% to ₹14.52 lakh crore.
However, NIM declined to 3.36% from 3.73% a year earlier, while its GNPA ratio improved to 1.16% from 1.28% in the preceding quarter.
Brokerages have maintained positive recommendations on both lenders, although their target prices and concerns differ.
For HDFC Bank, Bernstein retained its 'Outperform' rating with a target price of ₹1,150, while JPMorgan maintained 'Overweight' with a target of ₹970. Citi and Jefferies retained their 'Buy' ratings with targets of ₹880 each.
Analysts highlighted resilient asset quality and healthy core income growth but flagged margin pressure, muted CASA growth, and execution risks amid the leadership transition.
For Axis Bank, Jefferies maintained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹1,700, while JPMorgan retained 'Overweight' and raised its target to ₹1,620 from ₹1,590. Citi also maintained 'Buy' with a target of ₹1,620, while Bernstein retained 'Outperform' with a target of ₹1,600.
Brokerages highlighted improving asset quality, healthy loan growth, and lower credit costs, but cautioned about margin pressure from FCNR-B deposits and elevated operating expenses.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.