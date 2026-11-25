Stocks to buy | HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank shares: After a bloodbath on Monday, the Bank Nifty index witnessed a strong rebound during the early morning deals on Wednesday. The key benchmark index of the Indian stock market extended these gains, touching an intraday high of 63,981 and logging an intraday gain of around 2% over the previous close of 62,585. Shares of Aum Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are the leading gainers of the key index. Of the 9 private-sector bank shares, only one, Federal Bank, was trading in the red zone. The remaining 8 banking stocks are up by a sizeable margin against their previous closes. So, this might be a tricky situation for a fresh investor looking to add a private bank share to one's portfolio.

According to the stock market experts, after the Q2 Results 2026, shares of ICICI Bank stand out among the private sector banks listed in the Bank Nifty index, but from the valuation perspective, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank shares are looking more attractive than ICICI Bank. However, they maintained that, from a valuation perspective, PSU bank shares are more attractive than any of the 9 private bank shares in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank: Financials' comparison India’s three largest private-sector lenders delivered a mixed performance in the September quarter of FY27, with ICICI Bank reporting strong earnings growth, HDFC Bank navigating margin pressures and a leadership transition, and Axis Bank posting a sharp rise in profit alongside improving asset quality.

Brokerages remain positive on all three stocks, with Nuvama Institutional Equities retaining a ‘Buy’ rating on each. However, differences in credit growth, profitability and margin trends could influence investors’ choices.

Nuvama Institutional Equities retained its ‘Buy’ rating on ICICI Bank with a target price of ₹1,850. The brokerage highlighted credit growth of 30% year-on-year and 12% quarter-on-quarter, which remained strong even after excluding foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits. Lower operating expenses and provisions helped the bank deliver a 7% profit beat against Nuvama’s estimates.

After HDFC Bank Q2 Results 2026, Nuvama Institutional Equities retained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹950. The Japanese brokerage described the quarter as broadly in line with expectations, citing 16% year-on-year credit growth and a limited 8-basis-point sequential decline in NIM. Nuvama believes the bank remains fundamentally sound, but said management stability and strategic recalibration will be important to unlock its potential.

Systematix Institutional Research also maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank shares, with an unchanged target price of ₹875.

The Japanese brokerage also retained its ‘Buy’ rating for Axis Bank shares with a target price of ₹1,650. The brokerage highlighted credit growth of 22% year-on-year and 9% quarter-on-quarter, although NIM declined 10 basis points sequentially. Excluding the impact of FCNR deposits, margins remained flat at 3.47%.

HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank: Valuations compared Comparing the valuations of the three private sector banking stocks, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “HDFC Bank and Axis Bank offer more attractive valuations on traditional multiples than ICICI Bank, which trades at a premium due to stronger earnings and margin performance.”

Ojha said that HDFC Bank shares are available at a PE multiple of around 15.10, Axis Bank shares at 14.70, and ICICI Bank shares ataround 17.25. However, he maintained that the higher valuation of ICICI Bank shares are due to the strong rally after Q2 Results 2026, in which the private lender reported stronger operating momentum, net interest margins (NIM), and credit growth.

Conclusion Despite higher valuations, market is in favour of ICICI Bank followed by HDFC Bank and Axis Bank shares.