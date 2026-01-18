HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Yes Bank vs RBL Bank: Which stock to buy after Q3 results 2026?

HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Yes Bank vs RBL Bank: Amid speculations of a consumer-oriented Union Budget 2026, banking majors reported strong Q3 results 2026 last Saturday. The Nifty 50 heavyweight HDFC Bank's Q3 results were strong, whereas ICICI Bank's earnings were steady in Q3FY26 . Other private lenders, Yes Bank and RBL Bank, also reported impressive Q3 numbers. It may become difficult for some stock market investors to decide which of these stocks to buy after the Q3 results in 2026.

According to stock market experts, HDFC Bank has reported strong Q3 results 2026, driven by robust revenue and YoY PAT growth, while ICICI Bank reported steady growth, driven by a rise in deposits and PAT during the October to December 2025 quarter. Yes Bank reported impressive Q3 results 2026, with a 50% YoY jump in PAT, while RBL Bank reported stable Q3 earnings amid a rise in operating profit.

Q3 results 2026 preview Decoding the HDFC Bank Q3 results 2026, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "HDFC Bank's Q3 results show strong performance, with net revenue growing 8.9% YoY to ₹45,870 crore and profit after tax increasing 11.5% YoY. The bank's capital adequacy ratio remains robust at 19.9%, with a Tier 1 CAR of 17.8%. Asset quality is healthy, with gross NPA at 1.24% and net NPA at 0.42%."

On what kind of Q3 earnings ICICI Bank reported on Saturday, Seema Srivastava said, "ICICI Bank's Q3 results reflect steady growth, with profit after tax at ₹11,318 crore and deposits growing 9.2% YoY to ₹16.59 lakh crore. The bank's capital adequacy ratio is strong at 17.34%, with a CET-1 ratio of 16.46%. ICICI Bank is best suited for growth-focused investors seeking consistent retail credit expansion and stable asset quality."

"Yes Bank's Q3 results are impressive, with a 55.4% YoY jump in PAT to ₹952 crore and RoA improving to 0.9%. The bank's focus on secured retail and commercial banking is driving growth, with a robust operating engine and improving asset quality," Seema said, adding, "RBL Bank's Q3 results show stable performance, with net profit at ₹214 crore and operating profit growing 7% YoY to ₹912 crore. The bank's focus on secured retail and commercial banking is driving growth, with a robust operating engine and improving asset quality."

HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Yes Bank vs RBL Bank: Which stock to buy? "Considering these results, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are strong contenders for long-term investment, given their robust capital adequacy ratios, healthy asset quality, and consistent growth. Yes Bank's impressive Q3 results and improving asset quality make it an attractive option. At the same time, RBL Bank's stable performance and focus on secured retail and commercial banking are notable," said Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities.

What technical chart suggests? In which stock is looking suitable to buy on the technical chart pattern, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said, “Among ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, and RBL Bank, ICICI Bank clearly stands out on relative strength metrics. While Nifty and Bank Nifty corrected sharply, ICICI Bank continued to hold higher levels and attract buying interest, signalling institutional leadership. Structurally, the stock is shaping a clean cup and handle on the daily chart, with the handle forming in a tight range rather than a deep retracement—an indication of strong demand absorption. Volume behaviour remains constructive, reinforcing the bullish bias. A decisive move above 1430 would confirm the breakout and is likely to trigger fresh momentum toward the 1520–1550 zone. Risk–reward remains favourable as long as the handle low holds, keeping ICICI Bank the best-placed name among private banks at this stage.”

